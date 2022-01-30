MangaPlaza service being hyped via pre-registration campaign offering cashback and other freebies

NTT Solmare, founders of Comic C’moA is hyping the launch of MangaPlaza, the new digital manga platform, and is doling out cashback offers for the same AniTrendz reported. Plus, the Japan-based company is also offering winners the chance to collaborate with anime/manga YouTuber Akidearest and MyAnimeList, the Obey Me! – One Master to Rule Them dating simulation game. All of this forms part of the pre-registration campaign being held to promote the launch of MangaPlaza.

With the cashback campaign, there are three offers for the taking that are based on how many have pre-registered themselves. For the first two tiers, there are cashback offers of US$2.00 and US$5.00 respectively, while for the top tier, there is a cashback offer of US$6.99. The latter is equivalent to a month’s subscription fees but will unlock only after crossing the 100,000 pre-registration mark.

With the Obey Me! campaign, it started on January 24 and will run through February 28. The English version of the same is all set to be premiered exclusively on MangaPlaza with the first chapter to be made available for free on the trial page of the platform. That is not all as the original SNS-only Obey Me! Misadventures will also be available for free. Among other freebies on offer include three lotteries, merchandise, and a voice clip.

With MyAnimeList, the collaboration will be open from Feb. 7 till Feb. 28. Here, interested members will have to take part in a Twitter fan campaign where readers will be tweeting the manga titles that they are eager to read more about on the platform, post which they qualify for winning a prize. This apart, fans are going to be treated with special scenes from the manga that would be enacted by voice actors of the Obey Me! game.

Coming to the Akidearest collaboration, there are going to be manga reviews that would be streamed via the MangaPlaza YouTube channel. Plus, there will also be a video released that would include detailed information about the service. Plus, there is also going to be a video that would include details about Akidearest’s visit to NTT Solmare’s headquarters along with the interviews of manga artists.

For those not in the knowing, MangaPlaza is a service whereby US fans of manga will have access to titles from almost all major Japanese publishers including Kodansha as well as titles that have never seen an English release before. The service will come for a monthly fee of $6.99 that will include unlimited access to around 10,000 chapters. Plus, there are also going to be some chapters that would be on sale at reasonable

rates.