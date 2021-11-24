Amazon Kindle Unlimited discounted to $4.99 for a four-month subscription

Amazon is offering a substantial discount on Kindle Unlimited so that a four-month subscription to the above service is now available for just $4.99. The same at other times would have cost $40 though Amazon offers a month-long free trial to anyone who’d like to try out the service before becoming a paid member. The above offer is applicable to new and returning customers.

For those who might need an introduction to Kindle Unlimited, this refers to an e-book reading service from Amazon where members get access to millions of titles against a monthly fee of $9.99. It’s called unlimited because there is no cap on the number of books you wish to read within a month. Also, it isn’t just e-books that Kindle Unlimited has to offer as there are magazines and audiobooks on offer as well.

Also, it isn’t just Kindle device owners who have access to the Kindle Unlimited service. Rather, it can be availed of via any device, be it the iPad or Android iPhone so long as the device has the Kindle app installed. That said, this can also be a great time to snap up on the latest Kindle e-reader or tablet device given the attractive discounts that are available on both. No wonder most are out of stock already though be on watch and you might as well land upon a great deal.