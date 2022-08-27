11-inch MatePad Pro tablet from Huawei out now

Huawei unveiled it’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rival last month at the Huawei Summer 2022 Smart Office Launch. This is where we were introduced to the up and coming MatePad Pro tablet from the Chinese tech giant. The company gave us a detailed look at the tab’s enticing software and hardware specifications at the event.

Following up on the late July announcement, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 tablet is now available to purchase in international markets. This includes parts of the world like the Middle East and Europe, where the company is free to trade as opposed to North American nations. Prices vary per region and across models as there are a few variations of the tab available, depending on where you’re situated.

It’s a shame that residents of the U.S. and Canada will not be able to purchase the 2022 MatePad Pro. Huawei has beefed up the internals and added plenty of features centered around productivity. On the hardware side, the 11-inch tablet is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Huawei didn’t neglect the battery life, packing 8,300mAh inside the sleek tab paired with 66W fast charging on the Snapdragon 888 model. Alternatively, you can opt for another variant of the MatePad Pro 11 that comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset and slower 40W fast charging.

The tablet’s display is a stunning OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness levels peaking at 600 nits. While there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, the MatePad Pro 11 does come with six stereo speakers and four mics for immersive audio and call quality. For productivity, Harmony OS 3 offers seamless connectivity with the brand’s other devices using Super Device, Stackable Widgets for better multi-tasking, Multi-Window access to apps, the newly introduced Huawei M-Pencil included in the box, and support for a detachable magnetic keyboard.

If you’re interested in the new Huawei tablet, bear in mind that the MatePad Pro 11 does not come with Google Play services. More information about the 11-inch tablet can be found on Huawei’s website.