Onyx Boox is having a back to school sale and some of the bestselling e-notes are at rock bottom prices. The Onyx Boox Note 2 is a 10.3 inch digital note taking device, and the regular price is $549 and it is now available for $519. The Onyx Boox Max 3, which is basically one of the best 13.3 inch devices on the market, with HDMI out and able to read A4 documents. It normally retails for $859 but is on sale for $779.

The Onyx Boox MAX 3 is a 13.3 inch e-reader that specializes in making notes and annotations, in addition to reading and editing A4 PDF documents. This device is absolulate beast in the specs department, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. If you are looking for a lightweight, replacement for paper, this product deserves a serious look.

The Note 2 features a 10.3 inch E Ink Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 DPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and there is a glass pane. It has a front-lit display and amber LEDs to counteract the bright white ones. The screen has a WACOM layer that is meant to interact with the accompanied stylus, that has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, there is also palm rejection technology.

Underneath the hood is the same Qualcomm Octa-core 2 GHZ A53 processor, the same one that the MAX 3 employs. It also has 4GB of DDR3 RAM, 64GB of internal storage. There is a USB-C port for charging the device and also transferring data. The port is also compatible with OTG, which means you can attach keyboards, mice or an external SD card, with no drivers necessary. You can connect up to the internet the with 5G WIFI, which should provide lightning quick performance. The back button has a fingerprint function to unlock your device.



