8 Things That You Didn’t Know You Could Do On a Kindle

Kindles have been around for over 13 years. Although their popularity has fluctuated, the pandemic has caused reading to be on the rise. In 2020, e-readers were a common gift that was received by a sizable percentage of the population. Since these devices have evolved over the last 13 years, they now have many unique functionalities. In this article, we will share eight things you didn’t know you could do on a Kindle.

1. 4G/LTE Internet access

Many Kindles allow readers to purchase cellular data plans. When you purchase this plan, you can utilize cellular data across the globe. If you are planning to travel but do not want to keep up with multiple devices, consider utilizing your e-reader for both cellular services and reading. Although there may be certain storage capacities on the data functions, it is a useful service to keep in mind.

2. Take Screenshots

Did you know that your device can take screenshots? If you stumble across a quotable passage or an endearing line of your favorite book, you can take a screenshot so that you can easily reflect back on the passage. In addition, screenshots can help you to remember exactly where you are in a story.

3. Gain Assistance With College Courses

Many books required for college courses can be accessed with a Kindle. When you choose to download a copy of your textbooks, you can save a significant amount of money. Recently, there has been a massive push for quality education programs to become accessible to students with varying backgrounds. For this reason, some students can attend free college. Outside of tuition, colleges and brands are now making resources more affordable so that they do not inhibit students. When searching for your college books, check to see if any are available on your Kindle device.

4. Read Books for Free

Many ereader brands offer a library of free books to subscribers. When you monitor the library regularly, you may find classics that you adore that are available for free. From Harry Potter to Pride and Prejudice, there are some classic journeys that all readers should embark upon. If you are looking to reduce your expenses for a few months, consider reading an affordable or free book from the online library.

5. Lend a Book

On certain ereaders, you can loan books to friends for no cost. If your friend has the same type of ereader device as you, you occasionally have the option to loan them a novel for a designated period of time. Whether you love the storyline or believe that your friend can benefit from reading the piece, consider sharing your favorite pieces of literature with your closest friends and family members. Unfortunately, the option to lend is not available with all books.

6. Check the Internet

You can access the internet from your e-reader device. Not only does this allow you to check emails and browse the web, it allows you to read notes and look up words in the dictionary. Having easy access to the internet allows readers to gain a further understanding of the book that they are journeying through.

7. Listen to a Book

Although many people choose to read on their Kindle device, you can choose to listen to the audio format of the book. If the book has been made available on audio, you can listen to the story unfold. Instead of having subscriptions to audiobook services and Kindle libraries, you can simply use your Kindle to engage with books in multiple ways.

8. Play Games

Similar to an iPad, games can be downloaded and played on a Kindle. Rather than buying a separate device that your kids use to play games on a road trip, you can simply download the games onto your device. Not only are these games fun, you can take them with you on the go. When you choose to play games on your ereader, you will save cash by reducing the amount of devices you own. In addition, this reduces the amount of devices that you have to bring with you on trips.

Summary

E-readers provide subscribers the opportunity to do much more than just read. When you invest in this device, you will see that it saves you time and money in the long run. Due to the versatility of the functionality, you can complete many different activities on this device. With the large range of access it provides to books and courses, you may be able to find required reading pieces at a discounted cost. Rather than packing ipads, books, and laptops with you when you travel, simply travel with an ereader and have the ability to complete all of your looming projects.