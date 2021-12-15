Amazon now offering the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for just $120

Amazon launched the all new Kindle Paperwhite Kids together with the rest of the Paperwhite series just this October but is already offering a nice $40 discount on the same. This has brought the price down to just $119.99 for the kid specific Paperwhite model which otherwise is priced at $159.99 during other times.

The all new Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-reader devices out there. The same applies to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids as well which is basically the same Kindle Paperwhite but with kid specific enhancements. The excellent E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen display with integrated backlight and the lightweight build together with the huge and diverse Amazon ecosystem ensures the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the one to go for if you are looking for something to gift the little ones this holiday season, more so when there is a generous $40 discount for the taking.

Other freebies the Kindle Paperwhite Kids come with include a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids which means thousands of e-books and audiobooks to read and listen to for free for an entire year, post which the subscription will automatically turn to a paid model and will require a payment of $2.99 a month. Plus, there is also the 2-year worry-free guarantee where Amazon will even replace the device if it ever comes to that.

So, if you have been looking to buy the new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, now is the best time to do that, and while the device is still in stock (at the time of this writing).