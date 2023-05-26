Kindle Scribe notebooks viewable via Amazon webpage

Unbeknownst to many, Amazon has a webpage that allows users to access and view their Notebooks from the Kindle Scribe. While this feature hasn’t been officially announced yet, it presents an intriguing addition. Interestingly, there are no extra steps required for the Notebooks to appear on the webpage; they automatically sync from the Kindle Scribe.

As The e-Book Reader stated, the webpage displays all folders, subfolders, and any accompanying notes. Users can effortlessly navigate through notebook pages using the mouse wheel or onscreen arrows. At the top right corner, there is a sync button to refresh the page, along with a toggle for viewing Notebooks in either list or grid format. However, one peculiar aspect is that the newest Notebooks are added at the bottom of the list instead of the top, although sorting options might be implemented in the future.

It’s important to note that the webpage only allows the viewing of notes and doesn’t provide editing or reorganizing capabilities. Attempts to right-click and download notes as images prove unsuccessful. Although saving them as HTML or PDF files is an option, it may not be ideal. While the webpage offers a convenient method for viewing Notebooks from the Kindle Scribe, utilizing the Scribe’s export option remains the superior choice for actually extracting the files.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that Notebooks from the Kindle Scribe can also be viewed using the Kindle for Android and iOS apps. This option has been available since its inception, and the functionality of the webpage aligns precisely with this existing feature.