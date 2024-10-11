The Amazon Kindle is nowhere to be found

The Big Prime Day sale has just ended, and Amazon had several Kindle Paperwhites and entry-level Kindle e-readers in a few markets. Now that the event is over, there aren’t any Kindles available to buy anywhere. The main Amazon website in Canada is sold out, and so are all their distributors, such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart. In the US, the Kindle is also hard to find; the Paperwhite is the only model available, and the Basic and Signature editions are all sold out on Amazon. Walmart and Target do not have any in stock, but select Best Buy stores still have a few kicking around.

Amazon Stores in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Japan, and the United Kingdom do not have any Kindle e-readers in stock. It is becoming challenging to find the current generation of e-readers anywhere worldwide. EBay is a solution, but people are price-gauging the devices, knowing there is a shortage, and are taking advantage of the situation.

Amazon is planning a new entry-level Kindle. Good E-Reader found a product listing leaked early on a Spanish e-commerce website and was quickly removed. Amazon is also planning a new Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition that were submitted to the FCC a few weeks ago.

On Big Prime Day, Amazon was dumping all the remaining Kindle stock in their warehouses to make way for a new generation of e-readers. I don’t think it’s the world’s end for anybody to buy a Kindle for a few days. Amazon never has press events anymore for their Kindles; they usually issue a minor press release, and then they are available.

