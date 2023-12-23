The Official ‘Barbie’ Screenplay Book Is On Amazon – Read Now!

Source

The screenplay of the world-famous movie ‘Barbie’ is available as a paperback book. In addition to the script, it has eight pages of photos from the movie. The screenplay of the book was written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and published by Faber & Faber. Greta Gerwig also directed the film, and Noah Baumbach has received best screenplay nominations at the upcoming Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The book features a full movie script and an exclusive introduction from Gerwig and Baumbach. In total, the Barbie book contains 138 pages, and you can order it from Amazon or other stores. Also, Gerwig and Baumbach wrote a new and exclusive introduction to the film as well. Starcast of Barbie Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and others are referred to by actor’s first names for easy understanding.

Whether you’re a fan of the Barbie movie or missed watching it, the new screenplay is best to read while traveling, at home, or on vacation. Also, it is a great gift for Christmas and New Year for your friends, relatives, and family. Barbie’s screenplay book is also a great collectible for its fans. People love to collect iconic outfits from the Barbie movie, and gifting them this book can make them more happy.

The cover of the book features a chic gold design with a Barbie logo, which makes it look more attractive and impressive for Barbie fans and book lovers. The Barbie Screenplay book is available on Amazon, and you can buy it from there for yourself or to gift to someone special in your life. In the future, maybe you will be able to read it online as an e-book or on Amazon Kindle, Kobo, etc.

