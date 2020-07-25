Good e-Reader

Supernote A5 vs Fujitsu Quaderno A5

If you are looking to purchase a 10.3 inch e-note, Supernote and Fujitsu are two brands that deserve a serious look. The hardware is similar, but the software experience is very different. Supernote has the ability to read ebooks in EPUB, so you can take a break from note taking. Fujitsu has some great note taking templates and their calendar system is second to none.

The Supernote A5 features a 10.3 inch E-Ink Digital Ink Touch Screen with a WACOM digitizer layer. The resolution is 1872×1404 with 226 PPI. Underneath the hood is an IMX6 single core processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is powered by a respectable 2850mAh battery. The dimensions are 245mmx178mmx7mm and weighs less than 366g. The Supernote stylus has pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. They also have a line of premium stylus that are made of metal.

This Fujitsu A5 features a 10.3 inch E-Ink Carta display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. It has a capacitive layer for touchscreen interactions, which allows you to swipe/gesture to turn pages of a PDF file, but also pinch and zoom. Underneath the hood is a Marvell IAP 140 64-bit Quad-core IoT Applications Processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, WIFI and Bluetooth 4.2. The dimensions are 174.2 × 243.5 × 5.9 mm and it weighs approximately 240 g.

The Fujitsu stylus does not have pressure sensitivity, but has a number of options to increase the pen or pencil size via software. The screen is capacitive, so you can pinch and zoom, while you draw or in a PDF file, PDF files have split screen view.

This comparison video goes over all of the different aspects of the device, so you can get a sense on what one is ideal for you.


