Pubook Pro to come with 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 E Ink display, built-in ChatGPT

Pubu, the Taiwan-based company, is reportedly working on an e-note device called PubBook Pro. While details are scarce, the rumour is that the said e-note device will feature a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 Color E Ink display. The PuBook Pro is also touted to come with an octa-core MediaTek processor that is coupled to 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage. The e-note will be running Android 11 right out of the box.

While the above specs make for a pretty performance-oriented device, the other highlight is its integrated support for the generative AI tool, ChatGPT. This, the company believes, will make the e-note extremely handy for handling general queries and other tasks such as translation.

The company currently offers the Pubook e-reader which comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta display having 300 PPI resolution. Under the hood, the e-reader features a 1.8 GHz Quad Core processor along with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Powering the Pubook e-reader is a 3000 mAh battery. The e-reader comes with a USB-C port and supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. A key design feature of the Pubook incorporates a metallic chassis with a frosted glass cover making up the rear.

Please stay tuned for more details on the Pubook Pro e-note as it comes up.