If you are of an entrepreneurial mind and looking to start your own business, one of the best things you can do is to learn the ropes by reading practical strategies and real experiences from successful entrepreneurs. To help you get acquainted with the basics of a good business, here is a curated list of the best business startup ebooks.

Surviving a Startup by Steven S. Hoffman is a great ebook that dissects the practical strategies for new business owners to kick start their brand and penetrate the global market. The book has been written by the CEO of Founders Space, who details the tumultuous journey of starting your own business from scratch, the troubles that come with it, and tried-and-tested tips on how to tackle these problems and come out on top.

Read the success story and business tips by Mike McDermott, the CEO of FreshBooks on surviving as a startup within the fiercely competitive global marketplace of today. The book details the steps every new business owner should take to make sure their company and products are valued right. While it can be difficult for new entrepreneurs to judge the worth of their business, it is crucial to ensure the survival of your business in the ever-expanding market.

More than just a book, ‘Why Startups Fail’ is a deep dive into the entrepreneurial ladder of success. The author of the book is an esteemed Harvard Business School professor who has expertly put together data from years of research on the subject. He describes the six most common patterns that lead to startup failures in all industries. Learning and avoiding these patterns is how you can make sure your business startup will survive in a cutthroat global marketplace. A lot of start up companies dissolve as they don’t evaluate the market properly before venturing forward with their idea, like the iGaming sector for example which along with the rise of the internet in the early 2000s has seen a monumental boom where players now have access to game providing operators than ever at state of the art Live Casino .

‘How I Built This’ by the Wall Street Journal’s Number 1 best-selling author Guy Raz weaves together anecdotes from more than two hundred successful entrepreneurs and dissects the building blocks of a successful business startup in a fun and engaging way. This book should be on the bookshelves of all aspiring businessmen who wish to build their business empire one day and need an effective blueprint for success in their new business ventures.

The Inventor’s Handbook by the Office of Technology Development at Harvard University is the perfect guidebook for beginners who want to start their business but are in desperate need of guidance. What could be a better source of guidance than an official handbook curated by Harvard University? The ebook details all the steps you would need to take to establish your startup and also guides you on when and how to take them. This book should be in your arsenal if you want your startup to succeed.

Fundraising is undoubtedly a huge part of any startup. If you lack funds for kickstarting your business, you will have to look for investors and crowdsourcing to fulfill your financing purposes. ‘Get Funded!’ by authors John Biggs and Eric Villines is the perfect guide for beginners who need cash to fund their budding startups. The book details different practical strategies you can use to start laying the bricks for your castle.

