Apple Pencil 3 expected to steal the spotlight instead of new iPads

Amid widespread speculations about the imminent release of updated iPad Air, iPad Mini, and entry-level iPad models, here is an interesting twist to the ongoing saga. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the star of the show might not be the iPads; instead, it could be the unveiling of the much-anticipated third-generation Apple Pencil.

Leaker “Majin Bu” dropped a tantalizing hint last month, suggesting that the new Apple Pencil is gearing up to introduce interchangeable magnetic tips. These tips are designed to cater to various needs, including drawing, technical illustrations, and digital painting.

The current second-generation Apple Pencil, introduced on October 30, 2018, features a single non-magnetic tip, with the option for users to purchase replacement tips. It elegantly attaches magnetically to iPad Pro models from 2018 onwards, iPad Air models from 2020 onwards, and the latest iPad mini. Priced at $129 in the U.S., it has become an integral accessory for many users.

Interestingly, Apple continues to offer the first-generation Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector, primarily compatible with the tenth-generation entry-level iPad and some older iPad models. The grapevine has been buzzing with rumors that this particular Apple Pencil variant might receive an upgrade soon, potentially embracing the USB-C connector. The original Apple Pencil, marking its debut in November 2015 at a price of $99, remains a testament to Apple’s innovation in the stylus domain.

While reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggest that Apple is indeed making strides in the development of new iPad models, the release timeline for these devices appears to extend beyond the current month. The stage, it seems, is set for the Apple Pencil 3 to steal the limelight with its rumored magnetic versatility.