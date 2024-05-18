MeeBook M103: Specs and Price Discussed

It has just been days back that the MeeBook M103 e-note device was launched. It comes across as a nice E Ink tablet with decent specs and a matching price tag. AliExpress is now offering the M103 for $358.89 which includes the case as well along with the e-note done up in black.

For that amount, you get an e-note device having a 10.3-inch 227 PPI display having 256 levels of gray that makes the images and texts look more soft and natural. MeeBook is claiming the display to be ideal for reading, be it e-books or graphic novels, as much as it is sorted out for note-taking. There also is the warm and cold temperature control front light for a more natural reading experience in any ambient lighting conditions.

Powering the device is a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that is coupled with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of ROM. You also have the option to add up to another 1 TB of storage via TF cards. This should lead to smooth operations with minimal lag. Power comes from a 4600 mAh battery which should last a few weeks easily on a single charge. There is the USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Wireless connectivity the device supports include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Included in the package is an electromagnetic pen that you can use to jot down notes or draw. It allows for 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and does not need to be charged separately. The e-note also comes with a built-in mic and speaker. The device runs Android 11 and allows for the installation of third-party apps.