Spotify audiobook service now available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand

Spotify has announced it has expanded its operations to more English-speaking countries, TechCrunch reported. Those include the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. This comes on the back of the company launching its audiobook operations in the US last month. Users from these regions will be able to access the more than 300,000 titles that Spotify has on offer right now.

Spotify however isn’t offering the option of in-app purchases but is redirecting users to its website for the same. This is being done to prevent Apple or Google from collecting a portion of the transacted amount, something that Spotify claims is an anti-competitive practice. Also, while Apple seems to be rigid in its stance on this, Google seems to be more accommodating on this and has in fact allowed the streaming giant to bill its subscribers directly, bypassing the standard Play Store billing system entirely. This again can be considered a smart move on part of Google given how it still collects a cut from the payment even though it’s less than what it would have gotten had it been done via the Play Store.

Spotify, meanwhile, also stated they are still working to improve their audiobook offerings so that improvements are still being introduced to the way users get to discover new audiobooks. Plus, new formats and features too are expected to be introduced over time. Then, of course, the company also reinforced its commitment to continually update the library and introduce new titles as it works to introduce its services in new regions of the world.