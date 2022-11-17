Best Gaming Books on Amazon

Gaming is all about fun, leisure, and, indeed, fortune. It is the first thought that comes to your mind when the conversation turns to the casino and gambling as a whole. But is the whole gaming actually based on luck? Everyone who, at least, once has been curious about gambling, whether online gaming, sports betting or poker, wondered how it all works. Yes, sometimes that’s a matter of chance, but even the chance itself isn’t that straightforward. Today, we will focus on how psychology, basic game theory, mathematics, and logic can improve your skill and strategy. Let’s look at the list of best-selling gambling books on Amazon among gamers that are easy-to-read and explain complicated things.

It is based on the hard-to-believe real-life events story of the MIT professor and his students from the card club. The group decided to invent a new system in blackjack betting, based on the sophisticated card-counting system. “Blackjack is beatable,” as described by one of the book’s protagonists. The team earned several million dollars in the most notable Las Vegas casinos. Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millions remains a widely popular book among professional poker players since its publication in 2002.

The strong accent on how to play card counting and why it is still one of the most efficient strategies to win any poker game is the reason to read the book for any gamer. Basically, Bringing Down the House is one of the best guides on how to win at blackjack for newbies. Also, it should be mentioned that the book by Ben Mezrich was further adapted into the "21" movie, which has become one of the best gambling movies of all time.

The book is the classic edition of artworks for the old-school Nintendo portable system. It explains how one of the most famous masterpieces, such as Zelda, Mario, or, for example, Castlevania, were designed and how they work. The art book connects East and West – the most important games for both sides, carefully preserving the original Japanese subtexts and professionally translating them into English. The Box Art Collection allows one to take an inner look at the video game industry and how it was meant to feel. This is a precious book for understanding the industry.

The book by a professional poker player, Maria Konnikova, mainly concentrates on the psyche of the player, especially when it comes to card games. Being a Ph.D. in psychology at Columbia University, Maria pays special attention to the human element and its place in the game of poker. She didn’t play casino games until very recently, primarily working as a writer and popular scientist. However, everything changed when she met Eric Seidel, possibly, the greatest poker player alive. Maria began to show interest in classic game theory, which led to rapid and significant success. The good psychology knowledge, combined with the world-famous coach and solid theoretical base, made her one of the most famous poker players just three years after she learned the rules. That’s probably one of the best gambling books ever, well-known by gamblers all over the world.

This gaming book is an authentic chronicle of the history of the video games industry. The edition includes Sony, Nintendo, SEGA, and all releases you should be familiar with, from the very early arcade classic to the essential console and PC games. The author creates a tale about franchises and series that changed the industry. Some of them, for example, Halo or Tomb Raider, can still be found by a gambler on store shelves. It covers the period from the very dawn of the industry in the early 1970th till the mid 2000th. That’s a story about how it became an integral part of our life. Definitely, this is a gambling book you have to read in case you are curious about the topic.

Fortune’s Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street is, perhaps, one of the best casino books ever written by humans. The secret of its success is relatively easy – it is a gambling book, which is not about gambling at all. It is about mathematics and about how beautiful the human brain can be. It is a real-life based adventure about the foundation of the science of information – the basis for our digital era that makes the internet and computers possible.

It's a beautiful tale about the invention of the scientific formula for getting rich, full of unbelievable events. Starting with mathematical formulas for making money on the stock market, finishing with casino gambling winning in Las Vegas blackjack sessions. Fortune's Formula is beautiful evidence that chance is about science, not luck. It will also give general improvement of your knowledge about the possibility, information, and design of gambling, the main elements of fortune.

The list of books about gambling presented in the article is certainly not exhaustive. Once you decide to become the greatest player ever, you should understand that it is a complicated path, demanding unstoppable work on it. Reading is one of the vital aspects of success, but that's the only way. It allows you to understand every nuance and become a real pro in both theoretical and practical areas of gambling. So that's why we made this short selection of Amazon gaming books.