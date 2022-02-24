The Best Books About Gambling You Will Ever Read

Whether you want to widen your knowledge about Gambling either for entertainment, to strengthen your skillset in gambling, or to seek out inspiration, reading some of the most well-written books giving you both entertaining and informative knowledge is the way to go! Here you will find a list of books that are a must-read when it comes to learning what goes on within the casino walls and to source inspiration for your good fortune.

Making the most out of Bonuses

Aside from people who just enjoy learning more about the industry, bettors have the potential of learning a lot from such books. They can open up a door of curiosity and make players learn more about the topics like the benefits of bonuses and how to use them to their advantage. This will ultimately allow them to better their chances at making a profit with their newly learned insight. Aside from reading books, it is also worth checking various bonus offers online casinos make. Bonus offers can be found all over the internet, and on various lists like the Basketball Insiders selection of bonuses, offering up to $1000 bonus with no deposit needed.

Now without further ado, let’s get into our handpicked books that speak and teach us about gambling.

Bringing Down The House

Written by Ben Mezrich and published in 2002, this story follows a blackjack crew and Kevin Lewis, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, trying to steal massive amounts of money from Las Vegas casinos. Throughout the film, we accompany him through every choice he takes, from the instant he chooses to join the squad until the point when he thinks it’s time to step away. An exciting story showing us how a student managed to beat the house and make a massive amount of profit!

The Biggest Bluff

Written by Maria Konnikova and published in 2020, this story follows the author’s own unexpected pursuit to thrive in the era of high-stakes poker. She went on to earn more than $311,000, and her winnings are continuing to grow month after month as she continues playing professional poker games and manages to one-up her competitors time and time again. As a psychologist, she keeps on researching and writing for a living, while keeping poker as one of the many pastimes she enjoys on the sidelines. This is a captivating book that tells the story of how one lady went from being a total poker beginner to being one of the most dreaded ladies in the world of poker.

Fortune’s Formula

Written by William Poundstone and published in 2006, this intriguing read follows the author, William Poundstone, as he investigates the impact of Claude Shannon, one of the world’s leading developers of information theory, in the fields of finance, investing, and gambling. AS the characters of the book put their beliefs to the test, from Las Vegas blackjack and roulette they began to trade on Wall Street, and they came out on top. For those who like sports betting and casino games, Fortune’s Formula is unquestionably one of the best books written about gambling you can find on the market today.

Soccernomics

Written by sports betting expert Simon Kuper and published in 2018, Soccernomics is a captivating and maybe little-known book in which he analyzed the World Cup of 2018 and attempted to design a pattern that would enable him to end up earning more money than he would lose in the long run via sports betting. In his book, Kuper argues that each sports gambling event is unique, and as a result, each one must be researched separately and a formula must be developed for the majority of them. No simple answers are provided, but rather persuasive arguments on how analyzing certain aspects of games or seasons might lead to the development of a profitable sports betting strategy.

A Man For All Markets

Written by well-known mathematician Edward O. Thorpe, published in 2017, this book follows his invention of a method of card counting that allows him to prove how one can defeat the dealer in a blackjack game. As a result of his astounding success and mathematical backings, casinos changed the laws of the game in an attempt to defeat him and his followers he encouraged to follow him. Following that, Thorp turned his attention to Wall Street, where the development and use of mathematical formulae to beat the system was pioneered by Thorp himself. The tale of Thorp’s findings and methods, as well as the curiosity that has always led him to defy conventional wisdom and invent game-changing answers, are all told here for the first time in this book. It is an exciting and knowledge-based thrill trip, rich with practical advice that may lead us all through treacherous financial seas and give us the knowledge to fight against an irrational world.

Diving into these exciting reads, both new and old, will give you the chance to immerse yourself into the world of gambling and casinos and source both information and entertainment from those who have experienced the industry firsthand.