What to do when you need a break from reading

When you’re reading a book and find that you can’t get into it, what do you do? Most people would continue to push through, but sometimes it’s best to take a break. This is especially true if you haven’t had a break for a while and need to focus on something else. Here are some things you can reliably do when you need a break from your book.

Go for a walk

This is a great way to clear your head and get some fresh air. If you’re near a park or nature trail, it can also be a great opportunity to take in some sights and sounds that aren’t available in the city. Just head out of the house and make a move towards a nice open park in your area. That should help refocus your mind, ready for your next book. You could even bring one with you!

Talk to someone else about the book

If you’re struggling to get into the book, talking to someone else about it can help. Hearing someone else’s thoughts on the book can give you some perspective and help you get back into it. You’ll find it interesting to talk to someone about your shared passion. This will help you get more from the book than you initially thought.

Do some research on the author or book

If you’re having trouble getting into a book, doing some research on the author of the book can help. Learning more about the author’s life or reading reviews of the book can give you some context and make it easier to get into it. Plus, you can use this information when you next chat about the book with your friend!

Take a break from reading completely

If you’re really struggling to get into your book, it might be best to take a break from reading altogether and try and realign your hobbies with something else for a while. This doesn’t mean you have to stop reading completely, but maybe switch to another book or try listening to an audiobook. These different options can sometimes help mix things hope so you get more from experience.

Find some new books to read

If you’re feeling burnt out on the book, you’re reading, finding some new books to read can be a great way to get excited about reading again. There are so many great books out there it’s easy to find something that piques your interest. Pick a genre that you enjoy and dig into some classics. Or ask a few friends for recommendations. It’s easy to find something new if you do a little digging.

Try a new TV show or movie

If you’re looking for a break from books, watching a movie or TV show can be a great option. There are so many great shows and movies to choose from, you’re sure to find something that interests you.

No matter what you do, make sure you set a time limit, so you don’t get too sucked into your break and forget to finish the book. Taking a break from reading can be a great way to refresh your mind and make it easier to get back into the book.

