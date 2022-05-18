Hisense A9 smartphone and e-reader is now on sale

The Hisense A9 which was launched just days back is now on sale. However, the smartphone e-reader device is currently only available in China where it is priced at 1799 yuan for the model with 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. The version with 6 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage costs 1899 yuan. The other and perhaps the most important feature of the phone is its 6.1-inch E Ink Carta1200 display having a 300 PPI resolution.

Hisense also said the A9 comes with HyperWave ultra-wave display engine besides supporting a 36-level dual color temperature setting. The display also benefits from the 27 lamp beads that illuminate the display. There is also the five-channel ambient light sensor which makes sure the display is in perfect sync with the external lighting condition so that you have the most optimum reading experience in any lighting condition. Page refresh speed too has increased by 33 percent.

Making up the core is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. There is also the high-performance HIFI ES9318 chip onboard the top-end version which supports Aptx and LDAC high-bit rate wireless transmission. The phone otherwise comes with superlinear speakers which makes it suitable for listening to audiobooks or music as well.

Other features of the A9 smartphone e-reader include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4000 mAh battery, 13 MP rear and 5 MP front shooter, and a Z-axis linear motor. The phone runs Android 11 which ensures sideloading of third-party apps is never a chore. The phone has a thickness of 7.8 mm and weighs 183 grams. Color options with the phone include feather ink and daiqing.

