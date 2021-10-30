5 Books About Making Money Online You Must Read

The unpredictability of the pandemic has many people feeling uneasy about the future and the security of their jobs. Suddenly, working from home holds a mass appeal. If you are one of those people exploring the idea of switching to a remote profession, here are five ebooks to set you up for success.

The Definitive Guide to Affiliate Marketing- Brad Smith

Brad Smith, the founder of Codeless, explains in detail how to earn a living from home in The Definitive Guide to Affiliate Marketing. Smith teaches you everything you need to know to become a skilled promoter.

This guide will show you how to utilize your interests to create content for a blog, YouTube channel, or Instagram account. Learn how to build your audience by targeting a specific niche.

Smith reveals proven methods of finding and keeping good affiliates. You’ll also examine successful marketers and learn about how they got to where they are. If you’re interested in affiliate marketing, this ebook is a great place to start.

The Recession-Proof Freelancer – Carol Tice

Did you enjoy writing papers in high school? Your love of language can easily translate into a full-time remote job. Carol Tice gives you a formulaic approach to turning your talent into a profitable career.

In her ebook, The Recession-Proof Freelancer, Tice offers a step-by-step guide to building a professional rapport, finding better clients, and flourishing in times of economic uncertainty.

If you love writing and have entertained the idea of making the transition to working from home, this is a great resource. Tice utilizes her 30+ years of freelance experience to help you on your path to getting paid.

Online Gambling Guide 2020- Nerijus Grenda

Maybe you’re a Las Vegas veteran, or perhaps you’re new to gambling in general. The pandemic forced the globe to begin exploring new money-making options from the safety of their homes. While land-based casinos felt the effects of the past year and a half, online establishments have been thriving.

This guide helps newcomers explore an entertaining way to earn funds. Grenda teaches you about regulations, how to choose a safe and secure site, and what strategies to use while you play these games online. You will be able to confidently determine which casino games are suitable for you after reading this ebook.

The Online Gambling Guide 2020 shows you how to navigate the world of internet casinos with confidence. Who doesn’t want to win funds playing games?

Blueprint For How to Make Money With a Blog

Blogging is everywhere. Anyone with the internet and a lot to say can become a blogger. So how do you set yourself apart from the rest and potentially make money?

This ebook covers everything from creating content, optimizing ads, and the world of SEO. You will learn about WordPress, backlinks, and how to promote your blog. That specific hobby you’re into could become a topic that draws a massive audience and, in turn, puts cash in your wallet.

Blueprint for How to Make Money With a Blog shows you how to transform a passion into profit. While it’s uncommon to make a full-time wage through blogging alone, it is possible. Regardless, it doesn’t hurt to supplement your income by writing about your interests.

Become an Influencer- Brianne Huntsmen

Love them or hate them, influencers are here to stay. If you have a strong sense of self and love sharing your thoughts, influencing may be for you. To be successful, however, you must build your brand with confidence.

Huntsmen brings years of experience from being an influencer and working with clients and name brands like Nike. She educates you on what companies are looking for and how to get sponsorships, all while growing your following.

Influencing as a career choice is a tall order, but even micro-influencers are getting paid, so earning some extra cash may not be as hard as you think.

Working From Home Just May Be the Future

Perhaps you have a stable job and are looking for some funds on the side, or you want to make a total career switch. Luckily, remote work has become more commonplace. With so many avenues to explore, there’s a way for almost anyone to make money at home. It’s never too late to try something new.