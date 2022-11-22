These Are the Best Novels Set in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has an allure of glamorous gambling venues and seedy underbelly, which has not attracted not just the best writers but many filmmakers and entertainers. It’s the city where all of your dreams can come true with the right pair of dice, and at the same time, it has the crushing reality of violence and crime. Nevertheless, the city itself has all the elements of a good story, but here we will let you know what the very best novels are set in Las Vegas.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is one of the most famous novels set in Las Vegas that also inspired a film of the same name by director Terry Gilliam with Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro. The novel follows Hunter S. Thompson , a journalist and Oscar Zeta Acosta – Chicano activist, an attorney that travelled from Hollywood to Las Vegas for an exposé about the Mexican–American journalist Rubén Salazar that was murdered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with a tear gas grenade during a Chicano Moratorium March against the Vietnam War.

But the story is cantered in Las Vegas because it was becoming increasingly difficult for Oscar Zeta Acosta to be interviewed in Los Angeles. So, they embark on an adventure in Las Vegas to write photograph captions for the annual Mint 400 desert race and complete the expose. But Las Vegas draws them in, and Thompson chronicles a drug-hazed journey where they destroy hotel rooms, get high on psychedelic drugs, and of course, gamble at the Bazooka Circus casino.

If you want to have a Las Vegas experience and play the best casino games minus all the drama, then all you need to do is create an account on reliable casino sites like Casumo online casino. On trustworthy casino sites, you’ll be able to find an abundance of casino games in multiple variants, including poker, roulette, craps blackjack slots. In many cases, you’ll access an even greater selection of casino games than in any traditional casino.

Joe McGinniss Jr – The Delivery Man

This is the first novel of Joe McGinniss Jr that perfectly capture the spirit of the Y generation. It follows the lives of three friends, Chase, Michele, and Bailey, that had grown up together in Las Vegas off the strip.

Chase wants to become a successful painter and leave Las Vegas for good. He studies Art in New York and has a great life there. But, when he returns to Las Vegas, his old life lures him in, and he is tempted by his friend Michele to enter the dangerous but very profitable call-girl service.

Beautiful Children by author Charles Bock

Beautiful Children is an electric debut by Charles Bock that won the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction in 2009. The book follows four characters in Las Vegas that lead very different lives but has one thing in common- they have disappeared in the city.

It’s a good cross-section of people too old and young, strippers with hearts of gold and real-estate agents, punks, and comic geeks that are all somehow tied to the city, but not its dazzling touristy side, but its grimier dangerous side.



Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.