Reasons to move from classic books to e-books in 2022

Just as there are lovers of classic books, so there are lovers of digital books. Specifically, fans of the technology are very happy with this appearance. It’s just that the advent of digital books has created a rivalry with classic books. In fact, it depends on the pleasure of the reader. So, bottom line is that you’re really looking forward to moving from normal books to e-books. These include advantages and disadvantages.

1. These are ECO-FRIENDLY

To be made, printed classic books need to use 3 times more raw materials and 78 times more water than e-books. They also require a very high consumption of important resources such as ink, paper (trees, and even other materials). If you love nature and want to protect it and also want to be a conscientious reader you can use an e-book. This way, you can read as many books as you want without feeling guilty.

2. An instant process

Another very important advantage is that a digital book is purchased in just a few clicks and a multimedia file is downloaded absolutely instantly on the device. The process is very fast, so you pay and you have any book you want in your e-library.

3. Convenience

If you are a lover of technology and gadgets, and your hobbies were everything related to technology, online movies, online games such as online blackjack, or others. Thus, you want to discover the world of books but you do not want to get out of the convenience of technology, the e-book is perfect, it is very convenient, fast, and has a very wide variety of books. So combine the pleasant with the useful, reading will be a very comfortable pleasure considering that you do it the way you like it the most.

4. It helps visually impaired people

Facilitates access to reading even for the visually impaired. Some monitors are specially designed for these people. An E-book can be very easy to read in low light or why not, even in the dark. There is the ability to display motion or use audio conversion software to read the text aloud to visually impaired people or the elderly. The material can be arranged as the author wishes and is not limited to a linear path of the book.

5. Instant search

If you can’t remember the title of a book but you remember an interesting phrase from it, you can instantly search for a word or phrase to find it. This way we reduce the time and we can enjoy reading more. By searching for keywords, you can find how many times a word is quoted in the text. Other dictionaries can be installed to read books in different languages. They also have active links to search for additional information (hyperlinks).

6. Other benefits

The e-book uses E-Ink technology which means that the device mimics the appearance of ink on plain paper which makes you feel as natural as possible. The battery lasts up to 2 months (if Wi-Fi is off). And the brightness of the screens can be adjusted so you don’t have to worry about the bedside lamp. Obviously, where there are advantages, there are some disadvantages. There aren’t many here, but let’s see what they are.

Establishing an emotional connection with reading

In a study conducted in 2012, some participants were given to read a story in print format and the others in digital format. The conclusion that was reached at the end was that those who read the book in physical format managed to establish a much stronger emotional connection with the narrative. The others who read in electronic format did not succeed in the same thing. Most parents choose to read stories to their children in the evening, but not many people choose an e-book, but classic books. This digital format is associated by many parents more with entertainment and is avoided even because of the negative impact on sleep.

We conclude that the matter is very clear, an e-book is very necessary and good to have in use! There are so many advantages that you will definitely consider using an e-book. Regardless of the option you choose, whether it’s technology or classic style, you have to read as much as possible and escape into the world of stories!