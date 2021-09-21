The Best e-reader Tablet Hybrids: Reading, Games & More

E-reader users have been seeking more complex options from their devices, like the ease of browser navigation or to support game applications. So, e-reader users are beginning to shift their interest towards hybrids between the traditional e-reader and the traditional tablet.

Not all e-readers are designed to support the format of high loading speed for web pages and the intricate graphics of some websites. Consulting a reliable game and website review platform will keep users up to date with relevant site features like interface usability and app compatibility.

However, such demands are not always compatible with the E-Ink tablet features that offer the best reading and writing experience. This is because e-reading-focused devices often lack the effectiveness of browser usage. So, we are here to guide those looking to read and access games with the same device towards e-readers that can fulfil multiple user requests.

Kindle Fire

We must begin our list with the evident competitor, Amazon’s newest market leader, Kindle Fire. This one is the most popular e-reader with readers interested in games, as they can access them on its browser, Silk. Kindle Fire is highly compatible with sites that use both HTML5 and Flash Instant Play. You can even download verified game software on it.

Amazon apps are yet to become as successful as Google and Apple applications. Still, the tech giant is swiftly catching up, as Kindle Fire HD is already a mid-range level competitor to the Google Nexus tablet. The Amazon app store is regulated very similarly to Apple and Google App stores. This guarantees that the reliability of the applications displayed on all stores is the same.

Game companies recognize the competition that Amazon brings to the market, so their interest in the Fire OS 3.0 ‘Mojito’ operating system that powers Kindle Fire is constantly increasing. The OS ‘Mojito’ includes cloud services and is based on an Android operating system. According to Amazon’s official statements, the plan was designed from the beginning with gaming as a priority, featuring multi-touch controls.

While you can download a few free games on Kindle Fire, browser access with a solid Internet connection remains the most reliable way to play. While Kindle Fire displays many qualities akin to traditional tablets, it remains primarily an e-book reader. So, reaching the performance of iPads when it comes to games is an ongoing process for the tablet.

This does not make it any less of a good deal. Kindle Fire users have access to most iPad facilities and a traditional e-reader for a smaller price than iPads. The design is lightweight and sleek, featuring cutting-edge specs.

Kindle Fire is undoubtedly considered a ground-breaking tablet. It is quicker and more intuitive than most devices of this kind.

Apple iPad 8 (2020)

The Apple iPad 8 is advertised as a traditional iPad featuring all the good stuff that comes with one. However, it is designed as a remote-learning tablet with the best e-reader features for learning at home. Some of the top benefits available to iPad 8 users are the low costs, reliability, and high speed.

The iOS is also well-versed in managing apps so that readers can download their favorite games and apps without any inconvenience. That is, as long as the Apple Store verifies the apps. Users should also ensure that these are compatible with the Apple iPad 8 operating system, usually specified in the app description.

The most common model is the 32GB, enough for Google Classroom for reading and writing apps. However, experts recommend investing in the 128GB model for players. Users can also opt for cellular connectivity if they want faster access to the Internet. These options facilitate the online gaming experience without taking away from the e-reader qualities of the iPad.

One disadvantage of the Apple iPad 8 is that it is not primarily an e-reader. Therefore, its screen design consists of a 2160-by-1620 LCD measuring 10.2 inches, and it’s not laminated. This makes it a little too reflective for a comfortable reading experience. Enormous bezels also surround the screen to protect the Touch ID button.

Also, audio quality could improve, as it only has a single set of speakers on the bottom. Many players prefer to listen to soundtracks available for their favourite games for an immersive experience, but this can be resolved with a quality set of headphones. The device provides a 3.5mm stereo jack, as well as Bluetooth.

The device altogether is quite chic and easy to carry around, weighing 1.08 pounds and measuring 9.8 in height, by 6.8 widths, and 0.3 inches depth. The modern design is curved at the back and flat at the front, in a metal-glass combination, and grey rose gold or silver.

Honorable mentions

E-readers are only just entering the world of games. So, naturally, many of them are not quite there yet to offer an experience comparable with that provided by traditional iPads and mobile devices.

However, the trend is ever-growing as more and more e-readers develop qualities of speed, memory, and reliability that permit decent gameplay. There are a couple of noteworthy examples we feel compelled to present.

Onyx Boox Note Air

The premium, luxurious Onyx Boox Note Air featuring a high-tech pen is renowned for its wide format and supporting external applications.

The device is the perfect in-between for Kindle tablets and iPads, with restful lightning for its screen and supporting Kindle, Kobo, and Nook reading apps as well. Powered by Android 10 OS and relying on Google Play support, users can easily access games. However, the 10.3-inch E Ink VB3300-KCA screen with 226ppi resolution does not display the accuracy and speed available in the previously mentioned devices.

Onyx Boox Poke 3

Another one of Onyx’s gems, the Onyx Boox Poke 3, runs on Android 10, a system compatible with most apps. Moreover, the Google Play store is completely available on this device, so you can be sure to get all reliable applications.

Stylish and travel-sized, with a 6-inch E-Ink Carta HD touchscreen featuring colour adjustment, the Onyx Boox Poke 3 can be carried around without any issues. You can take your gaming and reading sessions anywhere you like!

Again, the only issue is that some websites may not work as speedily on such an e-reader, as the maximum storage for this device remains 32GB. The priority for display is to fulfil the requirements of E-Ink technology.

How to spot an e-reader compatible with your gameplay

E-Ink technology and the tablet features necessary for a satisfactory online experience are quite different. Still, they can easily blend and complete each other. For instance, quick-loading browser pages and supporting external applications should not interfere with any of the classic options of an e-reader.

However, as technology adapts to current trends, such improvements lead to the hybridization of traditional e-readers, becoming both E-Ink devices and complete iPads. This is not new, as many iPads tend to adopt e-reader technology to accommodate more user categories, including avid readers or those who must study from home.

These changes are only just beginning to show results. Currently, most e-readers will not provide gameplay comparable with that offered by an Android or iOS mobile device. To ensure that the e-reader will run gaming apps and websites properly, users should check detailed professional reviews of their respective devices before purchasing.