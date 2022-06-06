TCL Stylus 5G with integrated capacitive pen launched in the US for $258

In what seems to be a growing trend among smartphone manufacturers, TCL too has come up with a mid-range smartphone that comes with an integrated stylus. Appropriately named the TCL Stylus 5G, the phone comes with a capacitive pen that supports hover actions and pressure sensitivity. Further, as Liliputing reported, the stylus can serve as an app-launcher as well and can be used to launch those apps that are designed to support pen-based input. Plus, there is also the option to start using the stylus and jot down notes without requiring turning the phone on.

The phone’s 6.81-inch LCD display also provides ample screen real estate to make good use of the stylus. Other characteristics of the HDR-capable display include its 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution as well as a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. So, whether be it jotting a quick note, making annotations on an e-book or a PDF document, putting your signature on a document, sketching a pattern, or whatever, the stylus can always be a handy tool for such actions.

Other specifications of the phone include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 4 gigs of memory, and 128 GB of native storage. The latter again can be expanded further to up to 2TBs via microSD cards. A 4000 mAh battery keeps things going and is supported by an 18W charger. For cameras, there is the quad-camera – 50 MP primary cam, 5 MP super-wide-angle sensor, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro sensor – packed at the rear while the front gets a 13 MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Then there also is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The TCL Stylus 5G is currently available in the US via T-Mobile priced at $258. The price is a slightly higher $269 when bought from Metro, the pre-paid subsidiary of T-Mobile. Meanwhile, Motorola too had launched the Moto G Stylus 5G with integrated stylus support just days back.