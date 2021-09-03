Best eBooks About Las Vegas

Anyone that knows a thing or two about gambling, knows that Las Vegas is the place to be when it comes to having fun, witnessing top-notch entertainment, gambling, and placing bets. Las Vegas is simply the ideal place for adults to have the time of their lives. While Las Vegas might be a far trip from home for some, players from all over the globe have the chance to access online platforms as an alternative to play in online casinos instead or they can use these apps to back their favorite teams in sports with the likes of football betting at Casumo .

Nevertheless, while Las Vegas might be known for gambling there are tons of interesting facts about this place that players or tourists have yet to find out. While you can ask locals for tips and information on the culture of this place, one of the absolute best ways to find out more about one place is by reading a book on the subject.

If you are a new visitor to this city or even a frequent traveler, we recommend getting a good deal on an eBook before arriving to Sin City.

Sun, Sin & Suburbia: The History of Modern Las Vegas By Geoff Schumacher

This eBook captures the essence of Las Vegas like no other. It talks about the changes that took place in Las Vegas in 2004, when Vegas was just starting to really boom. For readers who want to know some insight and history about the city, this passage by Schumacher describes what happened after the 2012 recession in Las Vegas, and how this place was able to get back on its feet. It talks briefly about the history of Vegas, how it started and how it managed to get to where it is today.

Super Casino: Inside the “New” Las Vegas By Pete Earley

Some people have yet to understand the magnitude of what Las Vegas is this world of excess, partying, gambling, and fun, fascinated the author Pete Earley who wrote this book as he ventured himself inside the billion-dollar hotel known as Luxor. He wanted to share with the public from his perspective how the city of gambling functions. From the businessmen to the showgirls, this book has every possible perspective that a reader can imagine.

Casino By Nicholas Pileggi

For people who haven’t been to Las Vegas, Nicholas Pileggi does a great job at describing the scenery and atmosphere of the place through a true story of Las Vegas that took place in 1970. The story is quite amusing given that it talks about the mobsters in Las Vegas, and while the novel is a tragedy, it is inspired by true events, and it shows readers a bit of the history of how Las Vegas came to be the modern place that we know today.

There is an infinite number of eBooks on the subject of Las Vegas. From those that talk about gambling, explaining the rules of the games and also the mandatory etiquette and behaviors of Las Vegas tables, to those that are pure fiction and talk about crazy parties that take place in Sin City. The important thing is that in order to get to know a bit more about a place, an eBook might be the ideal way to do so.