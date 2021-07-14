The Best e-Readers to Take on Vacation This Summer

If you are planning to take an e-Reader with you on vacation, you may want one that is waterproof, reads well in sunlight and is easily portable. So, here are four of the best to consider taking on vacation this summer.

Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight Plus 7.8

Everyone loves soaking up the sun, relaxing by the pool, and taking a dip while on vacation. But you could soon become bored of just lounging in the sunlight. Thankfully, you can now take a wide range of entertainment options with you on vacation thanks to the awesomeness of the internet. On your phone, you can watch movies or TV shows, visit an online escape room, or play online casino games like blackjack and roulette. But there is perhaps a no better form of entertainment to accompany lying in the sun than reading. No longer do you have to take a bagful of books with you on vacation. Now, you can take hundreds of books away with you via an e-Reader. If you are planning to read while sitting next to the pool or sea, it is a good idea to invest in a waterproof e-Reader. The best on the market is 2019’s Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight Plus 7.8. It can function perfectly after being submerged in three feet of water for up to thirty minutes, so it will not be harmed from a few pool splashes.

Kobo Forma

The Kobo Forma is another waterproof e-Reader. Just as important, this e-Reader is one of the best on the market for outdoor reading in bright sunlight, making it ideal to take on vacation. Why is it so good for reading in sunlight? Because it includes the ComfortLight PRO, which adjusts its color and brightness based on the lighting. If you are heading to the beach, the Kobo Forma is perfect. The e-Reader features an ergonomic curved design, which makes it very comfortable to hold, and you can read in either landscape or portrait mode.

Kindle Paperwhite

One of the best Kindle devices for reading anytime and anywhere is the Paperwhite. With 8GB, it can hold hundreds of books. A 32GB model is also available. Furthermore, it is Audible compatible, so you can listen to audiobooks while you rest your eyes in the sun. The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof as well. Because it is only six inches in size, the device can easily be slipped into any bag, which is one reason why it is so handy for taking on vacation. Also, its 300-PPI upgrade makes the text look great. If you want access to hundreds of books without having to delete any to make room, and a device that comfortably fits into a bag or pocket so you can easily carry it around, look no further than the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle

While the 2019 Amazon Kindle has a lower resolution than the Paperwhite and is not waterproof, it is much better than many e-Readers on the market thanks to features like its front light, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also great value for money, lightweight, and easy to use; making it ideal for taking away on vacation. Its 8GB of storage should be plenty enough to keep you going for a few weeks. The Amazon Kindle supports audiobooks too. But perhaps the best thing about this e-reader is the experience of reading is as close to reading a paper book as you can get, in both daylight and in the dark. Furthermore, the device is only 0.34 inches thick and weighs only 6.1 ounces, so it is one of the best e-Readers for portability. Just pop it in your travel bag or pocket and you will have access to hundreds of books wherever you are at any time of day.

